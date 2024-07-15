The 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at Arlington's Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. On Monday, the scene was set by American League manager Bruce Bochy of the host Rangers and National League skipper Torey Lovullo of the Diamondbacks, as they announced their starting lineups. All-Star starters are determined through the voting process, but it's up to each manager to determine how the batting order will be structured. Given the quality of hitters at their disposal, it's a challenge, albeit in a "good problem to have" kind of way.

First, though, the starting pitchers. We already knew that Lovullo has tabbed Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes to take the bump for the NL. Bochy on Monday also announced who Skenes' counterpart would be Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. This season, the 29-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 2.43 ERA/154 ERA+ across 19 starts with 110 strikeouts and 25 unintentional in 118 2/3 innings. While Burnes is now a four-time All-Star, this will mark his first-ever starting nod. The pending free agent is in his first season in Baltimore following a blockbuster trade with the Brewers this past winter.

Now let's have a look at each team's lineup. We'll start with Bochy's AL batting order:

American League

Starting pitcher: Corbin Burnes, Orioles

And now for Lovullo's NL alignment:

National League

Starting pitcher: Paul Skenes, Pirates

You can have a look at the full All-Star rosters for each league by clicking here.

Coming into the 2024 All-Star Game, the American League leads the all-time series with a record of 47-44-2, according to Baseball-Reference. The AL had claimed nine Midsummer Classics in a row before the NL finally broke through last year to win for the first time since 2012.