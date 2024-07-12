The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday (July 16) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers. It will be the first time the defending World Series champions host the All-Star Game since 1939. The Yankees defeated the Cubs in the 1938 World Series, then hosted the Midsummer Classic at Yankee Stadium in 1939.

On Sunday night, the full All-Star Game rosters were revealed. The starting position players are selected via fan voting. The rest of the All-Star rosters are decided through player voting, with the commissioner's office filling in any gaps. The two All-Star managers -- Bruce Bochy (Rangers) and Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks) this year -- no longer select players.

This particular All-Star Game will be full of first-time pitchers. That includes Pittsburgh Pirates righty Paul Skenes, who became the first player to be chosen No. 1 in one draft and then make the All-Star Game in the subsequent season. And Skenes wasn't just named to the team. He was named the National League starting pitcher by Lovullo on July 12. Skenes has made only 11 MLB starts to date, but he's been phenomenal. He threw seven no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts against the Brewers in his latest outing.

Including the reserves, 34 players have been named to their first All-Star Game this season. Jose Altuve and Salvador Perez will be the most familiar All-Stars on the rosters, with each making their ninth game. Mookie Betts has made his eighth consecutive ASG. The Phillies are sending an MLB-high seven players, including Bryce Harper, Ranger Suárez and Alec Bohm.

Below are the full 2024 All-Star Game rosters. Note that replacements will be added between now and the All-Star Game as players drop out due to injury or workload reasons.

The MLB All-Star Game has been played annually since 1933. The AL leads the all-time series 47-44-2, though the NL snapped the AL's nine-year winning streak last season.