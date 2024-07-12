Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes has been named the National League starting pitcher for the 2024 All-Star Game, it was announced Friday. The starting pitchers are usually revealed in a press conference Monday before Tuesday's All-Star Game, but NL manager Torey Lovullo of the Diamondbacks made the announcement Friday morning.

Skenes, 22, is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA in 11 starts this season -- the only 11 starts of his major-league career. He's struck out 89 against only 13 walks in 66 1/3 innings. He is coming off a dazzling outing on Thursday in which he threw seven no-hit innings and notched 11 strikeouts before being pulled against the Brewers -- a decision he said he understood after the Buccos bullpen lost the no-hitter.

Skenes, out of LSU, was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft almost exactly a year ago. He'll face the top an American League lineup likely led by Gunnar Henderson, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander made his MLB debut on May 11 and had iffy command, allowing six hits and three earned runs in four innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Next time out, after ridding himself of the first-game jitters, Skenes worked six no-hit innings and struck out 11. He has a 1.59 ERA excluding his first start, though his overall numbers are still sterling.

Skenes will be the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game after Hideo Nomo (1995), Fernando Valenzuela (1981), Mark Fidrych (1976) and Dave Stenhouse (1962).

Further, Skenes snaps a long drought between a Pirates pitcher taking the ball to start the Midsummer Classic. The last All-Star Game starting pitcher from the Pirates was Jerry Reuss in 1975. Only the Cubs (Claude Passeau, 1946) have a longer drought (via James Smyth). The longest AL drought belongs to the Orioles (Steve Stone, 1980).

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the World Series champion Texas Rangers.