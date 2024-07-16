The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is here. Baseball's brightest stars -- including Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and rookie pitching phenom Paul Skenes -- will share the field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday night in the 94th Midsummer Classic. Here's how to watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The full rosters and starting lineups for the American League and National League have been set. And after all the dust settled with players being called in as replacements after the initial rosters were announced, a total of 37 first-time All-Stars were selected this year.

Skenes, the Pirates rookie who has dazzled the league across just the first 11 starts of his MLB career, is among those first-timers. He was named the National League starting pitcher by NL manager Torey Lovullo on July 12. Skenes, drafted No. 1 overall by Pittsburgh in last July's MLB Draft, threw seven no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts against the Brewers in his latest outing.

Jose Altuve and Salvador Perez are the most familiar All-Stars on the rosters, with both veterans making their ninth game. Mookie Betts has made his eighth consecutive ASG. The Phillies are sending an MLB-high eight players -- a franchise record -- including Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm.

Below are the full 2024 All-Star Game rosters. Note replacements have been since the rosters were first announced July 7 as players dropped out due to injury or workload reasons.

American League starting lineup



Starting pitcher: Corbin Burnes, Orioles

National League starting lineup

Starting pitcher: Paul Skenes, Pirates

American League reserves, pitchers

National League reserves, pitchers



The MLB All-Star Game has been played annually since 1933. The AL leads the all-time series 47-44-2, though the NL snapped the AL's nine-year winning streak last season.