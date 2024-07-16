The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is here. Baseball's brightest stars -- including Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and rookie pitching phenom Paul Skenes -- will share the field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday night in the 94th Midsummer Classic. Here's how to watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
The full rosters and starting lineups for the American League and National League have been set. And after all the dust settled with players being called in as replacements after the initial rosters were announced, a total of 37 first-time All-Stars were selected this year.
Skenes, the Pirates rookie who has dazzled the league across just the first 11 starts of his MLB career, is among those first-timers. He was named the National League starting pitcher by NL manager Torey Lovullo on July 12. Skenes, drafted No. 1 overall by Pittsburgh in last July's MLB Draft, threw seven no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts against the Brewers in his latest outing.
Jose Altuve and Salvador Perez are the most familiar All-Stars on the rosters, with both veterans making their ninth game. Mookie Betts has made his eighth consecutive ASG. The Phillies are sending an MLB-high eight players -- a franchise record -- including Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm.
Below are the full 2024 All-Star Game rosters. Note replacements have been since the rosters were first announced July 7 as players dropped out due to injury or workload reasons.
American League starting lineup
- Steven Kwan, Guardians, LF
- Gunnar Henderson, Orioles, SS
- Juan Soto, Yankees, RF
- Aaron Judge, Yankees, CF
- Yordan Alvarez, Astros, DH
- José Ramírez, Guardians, 3B
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, 1B
- Adley Rutschman, Orioles, C
- Marcus Semien, Rangers, 2B
Starting pitcher: Corbin Burnes, Orioles
National League starting lineup
- Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks, 2B
- Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, DH
- Trea Turner, Phillies, SS
- Bryce Harper, Phillies, 1B
- William Contreras, Brewers, C
- Christian Yelich, Brewers, RF
- Alec Bohm, Phillies, 3B
- Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers, CF
- Jurickson Profar, Padres, LF
Starting pitcher: Paul Skenes, Pirates
American League reserves, pitchers
- OF Jarren Duran, Red Sox
- UTL David Fry, Guardians
- OF Riley Greene, Tigers
- 1B Josh Naylor, Guardians
- 3B Isaac Parades, Rays
- C Salvador Perez, Royals
- SS Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
- 3B Jordan Westburg, Orioles
- INF Willi Castro, Twins
- OF Anthony Santander, Orioles
- SS Corey Seager, Rangers
- LHP Tyler Anderson, Angels
- RHP Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
- LHP Garrett Crochet, White Sox
- RHP Clay Holmes, Yankees
- RHP Tanner Houck, Red Sox
- RHP Seth Lugo, Royals
- RHP Mason Miller, A's
- LHP Cole Ragans, Royals
- LHP Tarik Skubal, Tigers
- RHP Kirby Yates, Rangers
- RHP Andrés Muñoz, Mariners
- 2B Jose Altuve, Astros (injured, originally selected as starter)
- OF Kyle Tucker, Astros (injured)
- SS Carlos Correa, Twins (injured)
- 3B Rafael Devers, Red Sox (injured)
- RHP Logan Gilbert, Mariners (will not pitch)
National League reserves, pitchers
- SS CJ Abrams, Nationals
- 1B Pete Alonso, Mets
- 1B Luis Arraez, Padres
- SS Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- SS Elly De La Cruz, Reds
- 1B Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
- 3B Ryan McMahon, Rockies
- OF Jackson Merrill, Padres
- DH Marcell Ozuna, Braves
- OF Heliot Ramos, Giants
- OF Bryan Reynolds, Pirates
- C Will Smith, Dodgers
- RHP Hunter Greene, Reds
- RHP Kyle Finnegan, Nationals
- LHP Max Fried, Braves
- RHP Jeff Hoffman, Phillies
- LHP Shota Imanaga, Cubs
- RHP Reynaldo Lopez, Braves
- LHP Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies
- LHP Tanner Scott, Marlins
- LHP Matt Strahm, Phillies
- RHP Robert Suarez, Padres
- RHP Logan Webb, Giants
- OF Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (injured, originally selected as starter)
- RHP Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers (injured)
- RHP Zack Wheeler, Phillies (will not pitch)
- RHP Ryan Helsley, Cardinals (will not pitch)
- LHP Ranger Suàrez, Phillies (will not pitch)
- LHP Chris Sale, Braves (will not pitch)
The MLB All-Star Game has been played annually since 1933. The AL leads the all-time series 47-44-2, though the NL snapped the AL's nine-year winning streak last season.