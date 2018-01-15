In This Corner Podcast: Samoa Joe, Brandi Rhodes join a special show

WWE

In this episode: In a special edition of ITC, WWE superstar Samoa Joe and Brandi Rhodes, ROH wrestler and wife of Cody, stop by to discuss their careers and the future of the business. Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein kick off the show by rehashing the Chris Jericho-Kenny Omega match. BC and The Silver King also muse about how breaking kayfabe can work against you, The Miz's historic Talking Smack promo, Ronda Rousey's eventual debut, Samoa Joe's latest untimely injury and legitimate excitement for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher