In This Corner Podcast: Samoa Joe, Brandi Rhodes join a special show
This special edition of ITC includes some extended discussions and two big interviews
In this episode: In a special edition of ITC, WWE superstar Samoa Joe and Brandi Rhodes, ROH wrestler and wife of Cody, stop by to discuss their careers and the future of the business. Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein kick off the show by rehashing the Chris Jericho-Kenny Omega match. BC and The Silver King also muse about how breaking kayfabe can work against you, The Miz's historic Talking Smack promo, Ronda Rousey's eventual debut, Samoa Joe's latest untimely injury and legitimate excitement for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
VanZant 'definitely interested' in WWE
VanZant would make a tremendous addition to WWE's women's division
-
2018 WWE Royal Rumble matches
Here's everything you need to know ahead WWE's first pay-per-view of 2018
-
WWE: Foley speaks, hot Raw
The Hardcore Legend joins ITC for a sit down interview, and the guys break down a top-notch...
-
Reigns vs. Omega: Who's the best?
The 'best in the world' pro wrestling debate can be a tricky one
-
WWE SmackDown: A total waste of time
If WWE wants people to watch SmackDown, it has to do way better than this going forward
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2018
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2018
Add a Comment