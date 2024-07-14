Even The Miz was surprised to learn that a documentary about him was titled "Biography: WWE Legends." Some might scoff at giving the reality star turned WWE superstar such a prestigious label, but John Cena would be the first to justify the claim.

"He is the most, not one of the most, the most underrated WWE Superstar in the history of the business," Cena said of The Miz in a trailer for A&E's "Biography: WWE Legends" documentary premiering Sunday.

The Miz has collected 21 title reigns during his consecutive 20-year run with WWE, notably winning the WWE championship twice. A lesser-known fact is that Miz is WWE's first two-time Grand Slam champion, a feat only since achieved by Seth Rollins. A modern Grand Slam champion must acquire a world title, a tag team title, and both the intercontinental and United States titles. The Miz first accomplished the feat in 2010 joining the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns. He completed the cycle a second time in 2021 by beating Drew McIntyre to become WWE champion.

These accomplishments lend credibility to Cena's argument especially when some consider The Miz primarily a midcard talent.

"The fact that he made time for my documentary means the world to me because of how much time he's literally spent with me teaching me how to become a top-caliber superstar," Miz told CBS Sports. "I hope I have done his teachings justice and that comment right there made me feel like I have and that means the world to me."

The Miz and Cena were primary rivals in the early 2010s, competing against each other in multiple pay-per-view matches. Miz, once a locker room black sheep, credits Cena for shaping him into one of WWE's most enduring acts.

"I don't think anyone understands how much John Cena has taught me in a WWE ring. Not only inside but outside the ring as well. He's one of the biggest movie stars in the world... He's in everything," Miz said. "That shows when Cena sets his mind on something, he goes full force and wants to do it all."

The highlight of Miz's career is arguably his WrestleMania 27 main event match against Cena. The Miz defeated him to retain the WWE championship with assistance from The Rock. It was a moment made sweeter and more surreal by the company Miz had in attendance.

"I'm main eventing WrestleMania with John Cena and watching his entrance and looking over and seeing my best friends from high school who were in my living room watching The Rock and [Steve] Austin fight for the title I'm holding," Miz said. "I'm watching John Cena run into the ring and I'm looking at my boys going, 'We did it.'"

Cena surprised fans at WWE Money in the Bank on July 6 to announce his retirement tour. Cena will appear on the debut of WWE on Netflix in January along with the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41. Every superstar will likely be gunning for a chance to mix it up with Cena one last time. The Miz among them.

Check out the full interview with The Miz below.

"I am putting my name in the hat!" Miz said. "I've been in the ring a lot with John Cena and selfishly I'd want more because that's how much fun it is getting into the ring with John Cena.

"But I also want our new talent to experience John Cena. Because as much as I was taught by John and I can teach what John taught me, it's always better when you have that guy there to teach you. I would want our younger talent to feel that energy."

The Miz has other bucket list goals between now and WrestleMania 41 in April. The Miz isn't currently booked for SummerSlam on Aug. 3 but is keen to appear at his childhood venue Cleveland Browns Stadium. Winning the Royal Rumble is another priority objective for a superstar who's accomplished nearly everything but sees no end in sight for his career.