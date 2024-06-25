WWE's main roster currently houses nine championships. Most of Raw and SmackDown's titles changed hands over WrestleMania 40 weekend, though several new champions have been crowned since then

The company's latest pay-per-view -- Clash at the Castle -- saw Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Bayley and Damian Priest all retain their titles. One title did change hands, however, with Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre capturing the women's tag team championships.

As for WWE Raw's top prize, contenders are lining up for a shot at Damian Priest's world heavyweight championship. Priest is set to defend his title against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. The winner of that match will then have to worry about "The Ring General" Gunther, who earned a guaranteed world title match at SummerSlam by winning this year's King of the Ring tournament.

As 2024 reaches its halfway point, take a look at who holds all the championships on the WWE main roster.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (defeated Roman Reigns on April 7, 2024)

Rhodes' long journey to win the championship that had eluded his legendary wrestling family came to an end at Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 when he defeated Roman Reigns. Rhodes had come up short against Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but got his revenge one year later, overcoming "Bloodline Rules" to end Reigns' 1,316 days as champion.

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (defeated Drew McIntyre on April 7, 2024)

Priest won the Money in the Bank contract in 2023, but the right time to cash in the contract took a long time to materialize. The moment finally came on Night 2 of WrestleMania just minutes after Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become champion. After CM Punk attacked McIntyre and left him compromised, Priest rushed to the ring, cashing in and winning the title for the first time.

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (defeated Becky Lynch of May 25, 2024)

Morgan set out on a self-proclaimed "revenge tour" after suffering an injury at the hands of Rhea Ripley -- swearing to take her women's world championship. After injuring Ripley in a backstage altercation, Morgan turned her attention to Becky Lynch after "The Man" won the vacated title in a battle royal. The two clashed at King and Queen of the Ring, with Morgan coming away with the win after some unintentional interference from Dominik Mysterio. "Dirty Dom" arrived late in the match and slid a chair in the ring to assist Lynch, but Morgan DDT'd Lynch on the chair instead and hit her Oblivion finisher for the victory.

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (defeated Iyo Sky on April 7, 2024)

Bayley has been a mainstay in the WWE women's locker room for years but she finally got a true "WrestleMania moment" when she defeated Iyo Sky on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. It was a tremendous match and set up what should be a compelling run with the title for Bayley, who no doubt will have to deal with the continued attacks of her former Damage CTRL teammates.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (defeated Gunther on April 6, 2024)

Zayn is now on his fourth run as intercontinental champion, but this time feels different. Zayn ended Gunther's record-setting 666-day title reign when he pulled off the win on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. Zayn elevated himself to new heights during his time with The Bloodline and now found new momentum after going from underdog to intercontinental champion.

United States Championship: Logan Paul (defeated Rey Mysterio on Nov. 4, 2023)

Paul has been consistently impressive since transitioning to professional wrestling. While he's still more of a "special attraction" than a standard roster member, Paul finds ways to make matches thrilling with incredible athleticism and a natural sense of how to approach wrestling matches. His reign is sure to end before too many more matches, but the ride has been fun thus far.

World Tag Team Championship: JD McDonagh & Finn Balor (defeated The Awesome Truth on June 24, 2024)

In the midst of The Judgment Day's turmoil, mostly driven by Liv Morgan's constant harassment of Dominik Mysterio, the group scored a major win. Morgan, after being "saved" by Mysterio, helped Judgment Day out by manipulating R-Truth into giving McDongah and Balor a title shot against Truth and The Miz. Morgan then distracted and attacked Truth, setting up the finish as McDonagh and Balor grabbed the titles on Raw.

WWE Tag Team Championship: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller (won on April 6, 2024)

The other pair to win titles in the six-pack ladder match was A-Town Down Under, consisting of Theory and Waller. The heel pairing now looks to establish a meaningful run with the belts as they head back to SmackDown. The SmackDown tag team championships were soon updated to the WWE tag team championships.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre (defeated Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on June 15, 2024)

While Clash at the Castle was a bad night for Piper Niven and Drew McIntyre in front of their hometown fans in Scotland, the fans did get a crowning moment for locals when Dawn and Fyre emerged from a triple threat match against champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill and the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark with the titles. Belair and Cargill were protected by not having to take the fall and the fans got a nice moment in seeing a few locals capture main roster gold for the first time in their careers.