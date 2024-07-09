WWE is flying through the summer months with some red-hot storylines. Money in the Bank was a memorable show. John Cena announced his impending retirement tour, Jacob Fatu shined for The Bloodline, and Drew McIntyre captured the briefcase before CM Punk spoiled his world title match. Now, attention turns to Cleveland for the biggest show of the summer.

Two matches are confirmed for SummerSlam well before the Aug. 3 event. Gunther and Nia Jax won the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments respectively on May 25, guaranteeing world title shots against their brands' respective champions. That locks up Raw's world heavyweight champ Damian Priest and SmackDown's WWE women's champ Bayley.

While not yet confirmed, WWE creative are sprinkling breadcrumbs for big-ticket matches like undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre and United States champion Logan Paul vs. LA Knight.

Three pay-per-views in three separate countries have also been announced following SummerSlam. The inaugural Bash in Berlin takes place in Germany on Aug. 31, Bad Blood returns after a 20-year hiatus to Atlanta and Crown Jewel takes over Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2024 PPV schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2024 PPV schedule