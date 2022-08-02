On Sept. 3, WWE brings a pay-per-view to the United Kingdom for the first time since 2003 when Clash at the Castle comes to Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event is also WWE's first U.K. stadium show since SummerSlam in 1992.

The main event of Clash at the Castle is already set as Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE universal championship against hometown favorite Drew McIntyre. The match will be the first televised singles match since Reigns defeated McIntyre at Survivor Series 2020.

Next up on the calendar is Extreme Rules on Oct. 8. The event takes place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2022 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2022 PPV schedule