Tolliver was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday.

Tolliver was up with the Astros back in May, and tossed four innings of one-run ball in his only appearance. It hasn't gone as smooth at the Triple-A level, however, as the lefty owns a 8.14 ERA across 20 appearances. He'll head back to Houston nonetheless, giving the Astros an extra option in the bullpen, particularly against left-handed hitters.