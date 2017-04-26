Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Could be out another week
Peralta (illness) could be out another week or so as he recovers from the taxing medication, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
General manager John Mozeliak said the medication Peralta is taking needs 10 to 14 days to leave the body and serves as a prerequisite to returning to baseball activities. "The biggest thing for him is getting his energy and his strength back," said the GM, "The medication he took didn't sit well, so he's seeing side effects." Peralta will continue to build up strength within the next few days and should return to a reserve infield role upon his return to action.
