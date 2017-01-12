Cardinals' Matt Adams: Avoids arbitration

Adams agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Cardinals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

This offseason represents a new low for Adams' fantasy appeal, as he seems likely to enter the season as a bench bat. Injuries or underperformance ahead of him on the depth chart could change that, and he will still get at least one start per week against a righty, but it's going to be hard for him to be useful in standard leagues as long as Matt Carpenter is seeing time at first base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola