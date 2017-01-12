Cardinals' Matt Adams: Avoids arbitration

Adams agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Cardinals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

This offseason represents a new low for Adams' fantasy appeal, as he seems likely to enter the season as a bench bat. Injuries or underperformance ahead of him on the depth chart could change that, and he will still get at least one start per week against a righty, but it's going to be hard for him to be useful in standard leagues as long as Matt Carpenter is seeing time at first base.