Chris Carter: Released by Yankees
Carter was released Friday, Chris Cotillo of SBNation.com reports.
Carter had been up-and-down over the past two weeks as the Yankees tried to resolve their first base situation, but it looks like his time in the Bronx is finally done for good. Ji-Man Choi has hit a pair of home runs in his first four games in the majors, and the Yankees appear ready to let it ride on Choi rather than hope that Carter can find enough home runs to make up for his massive strikeout rate. Carter's Yankees career will end with a .201/.284/.370 batting line.
