Yankees' Chris Carter: DFA'd by Yankees

Carter was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Tuesday.

The Yankees have dropped Carter from their 40-man roster for the second time in the last two weeks. Carter was slashing just .203/.283/.374 with eight homers in 61 games for the big club this season, which wasn't good enough to offset his defensive struggles. Ji-Man Choi had his contract purchased from Triple-A in a corresponding move and should serve as the Yankees' starting first baseman until Tyler Austin (hamstring) returns from the DL.

