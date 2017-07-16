Cubs' Jon Jay: Drops to No. 9 spot Sunday
Jay will man left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Orioles, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
The left-handed Jay was at the top of the order Saturday with southpaw Wade Miley on the mound for the Orioles, so it's somewhat surprising to see him plummet all the way to the ninth spot despite the more favorable matchup with right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez in the series finale. Jay still looks to be locked into at least semi-regular playing time in the Cubs' crowded outfield, but his at-bats could take a hit in the final two and a half months of the season if Kyle Schwarber is able to turn things around after a brutal first half.
