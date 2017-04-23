Giants' Denard Span: Diagnosed with mild shoulder sprain
Span was diagnosed with a mild shoulder sprain, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Span will have his shoulder examined further and is going to receive X-rays, so more information regarding his eventual return should be available soon. If he's unavailable Sunday against the Rockies, it's likely that Gorkys Hernandez would be deployed to the Giants' outfield in his place.
