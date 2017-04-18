Giants' Trevor Brown: Joins Triple-A on rehab assignment
Brown (ankle) has joined Triple-A Sacramento as part of his rehab assignment, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Brown rolled his ankle on March 21 and has been working his way back to playing condition over the past several weeks. It remains a possibility that the reserve catcher will stay with Triple-A Sacramento following his rehab stint, while Buster Posey and Nick Hundley hold down the major-league spots.
