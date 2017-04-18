Brown (ankle) has joined Triple-A Sacramento as part of his rehab assignment, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brown rolled his ankle on March 21 and has been working his way back to playing condition over the past several weeks. It remains a possibility that the reserve catcher will stay with Triple-A Sacramento following his rehab stint, while Buster Posey and Nick Hundley hold down the major-league spots.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories