Indians' Joseph Colon: Suspended rest of season
Colon will be suspended for the rest of the 2017 campaign after testing positive to a banned substance.
Colon had been putting together a respectable season at Triple-A Columbus, posting an ERA of 4.13 with 34 strikeouts in 32.2 innings of work with six saves to his name. Instead, the 27-year-old will miss the remainder of the season after testing positive for the Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator, which is a performance-enhancing substance. Colon hadn't pitched at the major-league level since last year.
