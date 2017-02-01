Aro cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

The right-hander was DFA'd last week to make room on the 40-man roster for Tuffy Gosewisch, but after not garnering any interest during his waiver period, he'll head back to Triple-A to develop more. Aro did still receive an invitation to big league camp for spring training, but his chances of cracking the major league roster are certainly lower given his standing in the organization.