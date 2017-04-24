Aro was slapped with a 50 game suspension after violating the minor-league drug policy, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Aro hadn't appeared in a minor-league game as he was awaiting his suspension. The 26-year-old will likely head back to a minor-league bullpen when he is eligible to return.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories