Mariners' Jonathan Aro: Suspended 50 games
Aro was slapped with a 50 game suspension after violating the minor-league drug policy, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Aro hadn't appeared in a minor-league game as he was awaiting his suspension. The 26-year-old will likely head back to a minor-league bullpen when he is eligible to return.
