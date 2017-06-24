Gallardo was credited with his first save of the season in Friday's 13-3 win over the Astros, firing three scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and a walk. He also recorded a strikeout.

The veteran right-hander's debut as a long reliever was a rousing success, although Gallardo still worked up to 50 pitches in just three frames. It was a prudent, low-leverage opportunity to try out the 31-year-old in his new role, as the Mariners held a comfortable lead when he entered. While he naturally doesn't figure to see many save chances, Gallardo is likely to work multiple innings in the overwhelming majority of his outings, affording him what should be a fair amount of hold opportunities.