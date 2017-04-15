Mets' Jay Bruce: Not in lineup Saturday
Bruce is not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
With Juan Lagares back from the disabled list, Bruce will take a seat as Curtis Granderson slides over to right field for the game. Bruce hit just .222 against left-handed pitching in 2016, so he could see a slight hit to his playing time with righty-hitting Lagares available as an option against southpaws moving forward.
