Blanton has a 7.36 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 17 strikeouts across 22 innings this season.

The 36-year-old has been marginally better since coming off the disabled list June 11 (4.66 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 9.2 innings), lowering his ERA from 9.49. Blanton has already given up eight home runs this season, but could still see higher-leverage situations if he can continue to improve, given the disastrous state of the Nationals' bullpen.

