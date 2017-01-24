Castellanos signed a minor league deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't been to the majors since 2013, but that's not because of lackluster performances in Triple-A. Last season, he slashed .299/.364/.482 in 184 plate appearances over 49 games for Triple-A Albuquerque, while he slashed .314/.381/.614 in 312 plate appearances over 79 games with Triple-A Las Vegas in 2015. He's likely to serve as organizational depth for Baltimore next season. Injuries to the Orioles outfield could result in a promotion for Castellanos, but he wouldn't be expected to see consistent playing time.

