Orioles' Chris Tillman: Starting for Double-A Bowie on Saturday
Tillman (shoulder) will make a minor league rehab start with Double-A Bowie on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline reports.
Rain is in the forecast for High-A Frederick's game Saturday, so the Orioles will have Tillman take the hill for their Double-A affiliate instead. This outing marks Tillman's second rehab start of the season as he works his way back from an offseason shoulder issue. He threw 42 pitches over 2.2 innings in his first rehab start.
