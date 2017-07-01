Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Out of lineup again Saturday
Kim is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rays.
This marks the third straight game that Kim will ride the bench while Joey Rickard gets the start in left. Kim earned an at-bat during Friday's game, but struck out when he came in to pinch hit. Although Kim has been struggling at the plate, in the past he would typically start against right-handed pitching. With Jake Odorizzi (a right-hander) on the mound Saturday for Tampa Bay, the Orioles appear to be riding Rickard's hot bat instead.
