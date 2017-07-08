Kim is not in Saturday's lineup against Minnesota.

Joey Rickard will get his first start of the series with left-hander Adalberto Mejia on the hill. Kim has struggled of late, managing just five hits over his last 33 at-bats (.152) while striking out 12 times dating back to June 17.

