Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim: Takes seat Saturday in Minnesota
Kim is not in Saturday's lineup against Minnesota.
Joey Rickard will get his first start of the series with left-hander Adalberto Mejia on the hill. Kim has struggled of late, managing just five hits over his last 33 at-bats (.152) while striking out 12 times dating back to June 17.
