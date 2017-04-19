Kim is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Reds.

The Orioles are playing in Cincinnati, so the DH is not an option, meaning Mark Trumbo will patrol right field. Additionally, with a lefty on the mound, Trey Mancini was the obvious option to start in left field, leaving Kim to start the game on the bench. There should be more options for him to see work this weekend in Boston.

