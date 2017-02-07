Adcock (elbow) received an invitation to attend Orioles spring training, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Adcock has yet to pitch since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2015. Over 56 career games (123 innings) in the majors, Adcock has built a 4.17 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. Although he'll have the chance to train with the big club for spring training, he'll likely have to spend time at Triple-A Norfolk before returning to the show.