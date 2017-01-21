Blash was designated for assignment by the Padres on Friday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres liked Blash enough to reacquire him shortly after designating him for assignment last May, but he ultimately appeared in only 38 games despite spending nearly the entire season with the big club, and the team again decided he was expendable in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for pitcher Trevor Cahill. Blash's next step will be determined after his waiver period comes to a close.