Diaz fired two scoreless innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros, issuing a walk and recording a strikeout.

The veteran righty had an outing to forget against the Tigers on Wednesday, giving up two earned runs on one hit and three walks while failing to record an out, so Friday's effort was a bright spot despite the loss. Diaz was deployed for multiple innings for only the second time this season, but he's been the recipient of plenty of work, already logging 10 appearances on the season. All but two have been scoreless outings, as he's served as a pleasant surprise out of the bullpen after arriving as a mid-spring waiver claim following his Reds release.