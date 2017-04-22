Rays' Jumbo Diaz: Bounces back in Friday's loss
Diaz fired two scoreless innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros, issuing a walk and recording a strikeout.
The veteran righty had an outing to forget against the Tigers on Wednesday, giving up two earned runs on one hit and three walks while failing to record an out, so Friday's effort was a bright spot despite the loss. Diaz was deployed for multiple innings for only the second time this season, but he's been the recipient of plenty of work, already logging 10 appearances on the season. All but two have been scoreless outings, as he's served as a pleasant surprise out of the bullpen after arriving as a mid-spring waiver claim following his Reds release.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...