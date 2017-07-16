Diaz was designated for assignment Sunday.

The 33-year-old has struggled through 30 appearances this season, amassing a 5.46 ERA across 29.2 innings of work. Sunday's move comes on the heels of Diaz throwing just eight pitches earlier in the day against the Angels. He entered in the eighth inning and gave up a hit, putting a runner on that would subsequently score on a two-run homer by C.J. Cron off of Adam Kolarek, who relieved Diaz midway through the eighth. In a corresponding move, the Rays selected the contract of right-hander Andrew Kittredge from Triple-A Durham.