Rays' Jumbo Diaz: Touched up for four runs Saturday
Diaz gave up four earned runs on five hits over two innings in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Orioles. He struck out two.
Diaz surrendered a two-run shot to Trey Mancini and let in two additional runs, snapping a four-appearance scoreless streak. That stretch had equaled his longest of the season without allowing a run, as the veteran reliever continues to primarily pitch to contact. Factoring in Saturday's outing, he's sporting an unsightly 5.61 ERA and 1.68 WHIP.
