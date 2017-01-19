Reds' Steve Selsky: DFA'd by Reds
Selsky was designated for assignment Thursday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The 27-year-old pieced together an .822 OPS during a solid campaign with Triple-A Louisville, but he struggled mightily in the majors outside of one 5-for-5 anomaly in September. The move to boot him from the 40-man roster was initiated in order to make room for recently-acquired Luis Castillo and Austin Brice, so it seems that Selsky is seen as little more than an organizational depth piece in the Reds' eyes.
