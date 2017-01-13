Denorfia agreed to a minor league contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Denorfia opted out of his minor league contract with the Yankees in late March and didn't sign with another organization until June. He went on to hit just .255/.308/.382 with four homers in 36 games with the Giants' Triple-A Sacramento affiliate. It's hard to imagine he'll see significant time in the Rockies' crowded outfield, if any at all.