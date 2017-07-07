Royals' Seth Maness: Clears waivers
Maness cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Maness was DFA'd by the Royals on Saturday, and will head to Omaha after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old appeared in eight games at the major-league level this season, posting a 3.72 ERA while giving up 16 hits in 9.2 innings. Without pitching in any high-leverage situations for the team this year, it appears as though Maness will spend the foreseeable future in the minors, barring a series of injuries.
