Pinder (elbow) was activated off the 7-day DL and made his season debut with Double-A Trenton on Friday.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, the 27-year-old needed five rehab appearances before he was deemed ready to head out to the Yankees' Double-A affiliate. Pinder looked sharp in striking out three over two scoreless innings in his lone appearance thus far, and he'll now likely serve as organizational depth in the bullpen going forward now that he's healthy.