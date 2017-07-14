General manager Brian Cashman didn't rule out Adams to replace Michael Pineda (elbow) in the rotation, though he won't call him up in the immediate future, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The right-hander will have to wait for now. Luis Cessa will take a turn against the Twins in the coming week and may hold onto the rotation spot Bryan Mitchell will take as part of a Sunday doubleheader. Adams, meanwhile, will bide his time for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he's churned out a 2.50 ERA with 64 strikeouts and only 22 walks in 57.2 innings. The 22-year-old may not have much more to prove there.