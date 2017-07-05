Yankees' Jonathan Diaz: Will try on pinstripes
Diaz was traded to the Yankees on Wednesday.
Diaz is toiling through a rough season in the minors, batting just .182/.348/.239 through 37 games, but the Yankees will bring him back after he spent all of 2016 with their Triple-A affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 32-year-old likely serves as organizational depth, as he hasn't made big-league appearance since 2015.
