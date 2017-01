Jones provided two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and three rebounds across 14 minutes in a 116-112 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Jones made a spot start Jan. 19 against the Suns when Kevin Love (back) missed a contest, but fell out of the rotation for the following two games when Love was active. Richard Jefferson's (personal) absence Wednesday opened a rotation spot back up for Jones, but if the Cavaliers have Jefferson back in time for Friday's tilt with the Nets, Jones' minutes could dry up again.