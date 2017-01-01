Clippers' Paul Pierce: Starts Saturday vs. Thunder
Pierce will start Saturday against the Thunder.
In the continued absence of Blake Griffin (knee), Pierce has moved in and out of the starting lineup. As a result, there's no guarantee he'll continue to start Monday against the Suns, but for Saturday, he'll get the nod over Wesley Johnson.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Scores five in start vs. Thunder•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Will start again Thursday•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Scores seven in start Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Starts at power forward Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Expected to start in place of injured Griffin•
-
Clippers' Paul Pierce: Quiet in Tuesday's start•