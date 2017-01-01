Clippers' Paul Pierce: Starts Saturday vs. Thunder

Pierce will start Saturday against the Thunder.

In the continued absence of Blake Griffin (knee), Pierce has moved in and out of the starting lineup. As a result, there's no guarantee he'll continue to start Monday against the Suns, but for Saturday, he'll get the nod over Wesley Johnson.

