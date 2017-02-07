Clippers' Paul Pierce: Will move back to bench Monday

Pierce will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Pierce, who's set to retire after the season, was moved into the starting lineup on Sunday against the Celtics, as it was his last game in Boston, where he played the bulk of his career. He ended up seeing just five minutes and in moving to the bench, likely won't see the floor unless injuries occur higher up in the depth chart. Look for the Clippers to go with a three-guard lineup again, giving Raymond Felton another opportunity to join the top unit.