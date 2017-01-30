Neal's 10-day contract with the Hawks expired on Friday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Neal made two appearances with the Hawks during his 10-day deal with the club, averaging 2.0 points in 9.0 minutes per outing. The Hawks apparently weren't impressed enough with Neal's performance, so rather than inking him to another 10-day deal, they signed Lamar Patterson to add some depth in the backcourt. Neal will likely head back to the D-League as he awaits another call back to the NBA.