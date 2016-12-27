Humphries will return to the bench for Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves.

Humphries drew the start on Friday against the Nuggets, as Dwight Howard was sitting out with back spasms. He was solid in relief, posting 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block over 22 minutes, but will head back to the bench with Howard returning to the lineup. Humphries will likely see his playing time take a significant hit with this move, making him irrelevant in the majority of fantasy leagues. Prior to Friday, Humphries hadn't seen more than five minutes in each of the Hawks' last eight games.