Christmas is nursing a sore right groin and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Christmas may have sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Rockets, during which he logged three minutes of garbage time in what was his first appearance since Nov. 30. The second-year big man isn't a regular member of coach Nate McMillan's rotation and thus seems unlikely to see the court Wednesday against the Magic, even if he's able to shake off the injury in time.