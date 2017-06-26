2017 Outlook: Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett will either be the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback for the Patriots this year, and his Fantasy value will be tied to an injury. Tom Brady remains No. 1 on the depth chart, but Brissett could be No. 2 if Jimmy Garoppolo is traded prior to the start of the season. We would only see Brissett in action if Brady got hurt, and even then his Fantasy value would be minimal. Last year, when Brady was suspended four games to open the season, Brissett ended up with two starts after Garoppolo got hurt in Week 2. In those two starts, Brissett passed for 308 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions, but he also had 71 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's only worth a look in deep dynasty leagues since he could eventually become the heir apparent to Brady if Garoppolo is traded, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most seasonal formats.