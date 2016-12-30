Cowboys' Tony Romo: Expected to play in Week 17

Romo is now expected to see action in Week 17's game against the Eagles, ESPN reports.

Originally, word from the Cowboys was that Dak Prescott would start in Week 17 before being replaced by Mark Sanchez, but it now appears as though the team might use all three quarterbacks against Philadelphia. Romo hasn't played in a regular-season game since a Thanksgiving loss to the Panthers in 2015, and with Prescott now established as the franchise's QB of the present and future, an appearance Sunday would likely end up being the veteran's final game in a Cowboys uniform.