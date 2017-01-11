Cowboys' Tony Romo: Unlisted on injury report Wednesday

Romo wasn't listed on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday.

Although he was absent from practice last Thursday due to an illness, Romo took part Friday and clearly showed no ill-effects during the initial session of divisional-round prep. He'll continue onward as the primary backup to starting QB Dak Prescott.

