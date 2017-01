Misi (neck) is a potential salary-cap cut in the offseason, ESPN reports.

Misi hasn't stayed healthy for an entire season since 2010 and made it through just three games in 2017 before landing on injured reserve with a neck injury. The Dolphins, who are expected to have a major overhaul at linebacker this offseason after ranking 29th in total defense and 30th against the run, could save $4.2 million by letting him go.