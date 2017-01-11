Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Sets career high in tackles
Suh had a career high in tackles this season with 72.
Suh was once again one of the best defensive tackles in the game, but although his tackle total was up, his big plays were down. He only recorded five sacks, his lowest total since 2011, and didn't force any fumbles. The Dolphins defense overall was a disappointment this season, and Suh will be relied upon to help lead a revival next year.
